News & Updates

Looking Ahead to Lulu in 2021

What’s To Come in 2021?

The new year is here and with it comes a new set of goals for your favorite online, self-publishing platform!

Lulu 2020 year in review post

Lulu In 2020: Highlights And Updates

A look back at 2020 – a tumultuous year to be sure, but also one that saw historic growth for Lulu and publishing at large.

SFWC San Francisco Writers Conference Blog Header Graphic

San Francisco Writers Conference 2020 Recap

The San Francisco Writers Conference, an annual event for authors, artists, printers, agents, and publishers to meet and learn about the industry.

Looking ahead to 2020 with Lulu Blog Graphic Header

What to Expect From Lulu in 2020

2020 is going to be a huge year for Lulu and you! Why? Because this year Lulu is bringing to our authors and publishers long awaited improvements.

Looking Back at 2019 Blog Graphic Header

2019: The Year In Review

2019 has been a great year for authors; which means it’s been a great year for Lulu too! Take a look back with us at some of the best moments of 2019.

BEA and BookCon Blog Header

BEA and BookCon Follow Up

A quick look back at BEA and BookCon 2019, featuring a ton of pictures from Team Lulu

Lulu Forks Out Over $100M To Authors

Lulu.com states the obvious by unapologetically asserting that the incredibly talented community of artists, authors, entrepreneurs and creatives that use their platform is way better than yours.

Book Expo and Book Con 2018 with Lulu

BookExpo and BookCon 2018 Recap!

Bookcon and Book Expo 2018 are here! Check out Lulu’s recap with author signings, a prize wheel, and our contest winners!

Events!

Attending Writing Conferences

Author events, from conferences for writers to publishing industry events, are great ways to get out in the world and grow your audience.

A Look Ahead: Lulu in 2018

2018 is here and with it, Lulu is looking at some huge steps forward. We are working on making self-publishing and print-on-demand even more amazing.

What The Hell is a Lulu Print API?!

Lulu, the pioneer in independent publishing, today announced the release of the Lulu Print API, a business-to-business service allowing users to tap into Lulu’s extensive global print on demand network to fulfill their book printing needs.

API, Printing, Self-Publishing, Developer's Portal, Lulu

Book Printing Simplified: Lulu Print API

The Lulu Print API is the first step toward an open, accessible print-on-demand service that is versatile enough for any publishing need

Glasstree Academic Publishing, May 2017 Updates

Glasstree Academic Publishing is happy to announce our most recent performance and maintenance release. This update brings with it a few important changes to the Glasstree platform.

2017 Lulu EGames at NC State University

Lulu and NC State are back again to celebrate the annual eGames competition for new entrepreneurs and inventors to showcase their work.

Lulu Teams Up with NC State to Fund the World’s Next Big Idea

Lulu, the world’s leading independent publishing company, proudly announces a five-year extension of our partnership with North Carolina State University’s Entrepreneurship Initiative to fund the Lulu eGames through 2020.

Team Lulu Blog Graphic Header

We Are Orlando: Stories Lost

In the aftermath of a tragedy, Lulu employees consider the stories lost and look for ways to ensure you and your stories can still be told.

Printing The Human Code

Riccardo Sabatini takes on the ambitious task of transcribing the entire human genome! And Lulu went ahead and made a book for him!

