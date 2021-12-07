News & Updates

Lulu Direct: Lulu’s Ecommerce Brand
Lulu Direct replaces the Lulu xPress brand as our direct-to-consumer ecommerce platform.
Author Spotlight Pages: New And Improved
Today we’re introducing Author Spotlight editing and creation! Learn more about our new Spotlight pages and how to set up yours.
What’s To Come in 2021?
The new year is here and with it comes a new set of goals for your favorite online, self-publishing platform!
Lulu In 2020: Highlights And Updates
A look back at 2020 – a tumultuous year to be sure, but also one that saw historic growth for Lulu and publishing at large.
Bookshop.org: Your Local, Online Bookseller
Looking for a better way to stock your to-read pile and help local bookstores stay in business? Bookshop.org might be the perfect solution.
Lulu.com Partners with MementoPix Yearbooks
Lulu announces partnership with MementoPix Yearbooks to offer easy design and publishing for all yearbook creators.
A Letter From Lulu President Kathy Hensgen
A letter from Lulu President Kathy Hensgen regarding some of the ongoing updates to our website.
Introducing: The Lulu Services Marketplace
The Lulu services marketplace is replacing our paid service packages. Find and hire professionals to design and edit your Lulu book!
San Francisco Writers Conference 2020 Recap
The San Francisco Writers Conference, an annual event for authors, artists, printers, agents, and publishers to meet and learn about the industry.
What to Expect From Lulu in 2020
2020 is going to be a huge year for Lulu and you! Why? Because this year Lulu is bringing to our authors and publishers long awaited improvements.
2019: The Year In Review
2019 has been a great year for authors; which means it’s been a great year for Lulu too! Take a look back with us at some of the best moments of 2019.
Best Places To Work Awards Recognize Bob Young In 2019
Lulu’s CEO, Bob Young, was recognized today by Comparably’s Best Place to Work Awards as one of the nation’s best CEOs! Read the Press Release here.
New Product Announcement: Comic Books and Magazines
Introducing new product options from our Lulu xPress print-on-demand tool: Full color comic book and magazine printing!
BEA and BookCon Follow Up
A quick look back at BEA and BookCon 2019, featuring a ton of pictures from Team Lulu
Lulu Forks Out Over $100M To Authors
Lulu.com states the obvious by unapologetically asserting that the incredibly talented community of artists, authors, entrepreneurs and creatives that use their platform is way better than yours.
Looking Ahead: Lulu in 2019
Here’s a quick look at what we have in store for 2019.
Looking Back: Lulu in 2018
Let’s take a look back at Lulu in 2018!
Lulu on the Road: September Conference Recap
Join Team Lulu on the road as they journey to writing conferences around the USA.
Holding Onto Your Independence: The Problem With Amazon’s KDP Merger
This past week we learned that Amazon’s CreateSpace (CS) and Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) are merging. For many in the self-publishing realm, this comes as no surprise.
Honoring American Heroes and the Stories They Tell
While you’re celebrating the 4th of July this year, take a moment to remember the many kinds of heroes in America and their stories.
4 Examples of How Lulu xPress Makes Life Better
Learn more about Lulu xPress, the best thing to happen to print-on-demand since Lulu!
BookExpo and BookCon 2018 Recap!
Bookcon and Book Expo 2018 are here! Check out Lulu’s recap with author signings, a prize wheel, and our contest winners!
Attending Writing Conferences
Author events, from conferences for writers to publishing industry events, are great ways to get out in the world and grow your audience.
A Look Ahead: Lulu in 2018
2018 is here and with it, Lulu is looking at some huge steps forward. We are working on making self-publishing and print-on-demand even more amazing.
Lulu.com and Athenian Press Partner To Empower Marginalized Voices
Lulu.com, the pioneer in independent publishing, today announced its partnership with Athenian Press and Workshops, a non-profit based in Wilmington, NC.
What The Hell is a Lulu Print API?!
Lulu, the pioneer in independent publishing, today announced the release of the Lulu Print API, a business-to-business service allowing users to tap into Lulu’s extensive global print on demand network to fulfill their book printing needs.
Book Printing Simplified: Lulu Print API
The Lulu Print API is the first step toward an open, accessible print-on-demand service that is versatile enough for any publishing need
Lulu at the Writer’s Digest Conference 2017
Lulu was at Writers Digest in New York City and did we ever have a good time! Here’s our roundup.
2017 Book Expo America and Book Con
Here’s the Team Lulu wrap up of our trip to BEA and Bookcon 2017 in New York City.
Glasstree Academic Publishing, May 2017 Updates
Glasstree Academic Publishing is happy to announce our most recent performance and maintenance release. This update brings with it a few important changes to the Glasstree platform.
2017 Lulu EGames at NC State University
Lulu and NC State are back again to celebrate the annual eGames competition for new entrepreneurs and inventors to showcase their work.
Glasstree: The Evolution of Academic Publishing [Video]
Meet Glasstree – Lulu’s academic publishing service here to make your journals, Open Access papers, and other academic works available to the world.
Stranded by Tate Publishing? We’re Here to Help.
With Tate Publishing announcing their move to bankruptcy, Lulu is here to offer support during author’s transitional period.
Lulu Teams Up with NC State to Fund the World’s Next Big Idea
Lulu, the world’s leading independent publishing company, proudly announces a five-year extension of our partnership with North Carolina State University’s Entrepreneurship Initiative to fund the Lulu eGames through 2020.
We Are Orlando: Stories Lost
In the aftermath of a tragedy, Lulu employees consider the stories lost and look for ways to ensure you and your stories can still be told.
Michael Mandiberg and Lulu Join for PrintWikipedia Berlin
Press Release: Lulu is happy to announce that Michael Mandiberg’s Print Wikipedia project will show in a Berlin Gallery!
Printing The Human Code
Riccardo Sabatini takes on the ambitious task of transcribing the entire human genome! And Lulu went ahead and made a book for him!
Calling All Authors: NY Book Show Cover Design Competition
The 30th annual New York Book Show is coming soon! And with it we have an amazing cover design contest to test your cover creation skills.
Press Release: Lulu Press Challenges the Economics of Traditional Academic Publishing with the Launch of Glass Tree
Today, Lulu announces the launch of a new self-publishing platform – Glasstree – with the intention to offer academics the tools they need to succeed.
Educators Tackle Publishing at Textbook and Academic Authoring Conference
Lulu is pleased to attend the Academic Authoring Conference this year to share our insights into reducing costs for educators and students.
Lulu Joins Durham’s Inaugural Read Local Book Festival
Durham North Carolina hosted their first ever Read Local Book Festival and of course, Lulu was there!