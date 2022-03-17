Lulu Launches New Ecommerce Solution for Direct-to-Consumer Book Fulfillment

Research Triangle Park, NC – March, 17, 2022 –
The newest addition to Lulu.com’s publishing platform, Lulu Direct, enables authors to take advantage of direct-to-consumer sales channels, combined with the ease and flexibility of print- on demand. Now integrated with popular ecommerce providers like Shopify and WooCommerce—this cutting-edge technology makes sales, fulfillment, and supply chain logistics easier to manage for authors and creators.
Lulu’s VP of Marketing, Matt Briel explains, “By increasing our investment in the ecommerce channel, Lulu has repositioned itself as a player in several high-growth sectors including ecommerce, mobile, dropshipping, print-on-demand, and the greater creator economy. Lulu is currently the only company that allows creators to print books on-demand through ecommerce channels directly to consumers. Just as Lulu has led the way in self-publishing over the last twenty years, we are now leading the way in author ecommerce tools.”
Currently, Lulu Direct works with the popular WordPress plugin, WooCommerce, as well as the fastest growing ecommerce platform right now, Shopify. Within the Lulu Direct dashboard, authors can connect books directly to their Shopify or WordPress websites. This model uses the Lulu network for automated print and fulfillment, giving authors complete control over retail choices and the ability to sell globally at the push of a button.
Some of the benefits of direct-to-consumer sales for authors include:
- Keep 100% of the Revenue: The author is charged fulfillment costs only.
- Retain Customer Data: The author can gather key customer data for future marketing opportunities and list building.
- White Labeled Solutions & No Inventory: Customizable packaging inserts give the buyer a fully author-branded experience from purchase to delivery with the convenience of print-on-demand. About Lulu Since 2002, Lulu has powered the knowledge-sharing economy by enabling creators in more than 225 countries and territories to publish over 2 million books. Lulu is dedicated to making the world a better place, one book at a time, through sustainable practices, innovative print-on- demand products and a commitment to excellent service.
For more information, interview or article requests, please contact Sarah Gilbert at sgilbert@lulu.com.